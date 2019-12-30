JP Nadda Forms Delegation Of Women MPs To Visit Kota Hospital To Probe The Infants' Death

BJP working President JP Nadda on Monday has appointed four women MPs to form a delegation in order to investigate the death of newborns at a hospital in Kota in Rajasthan. BJP MPs Jaskaur Meena, Kanta Kardam, Locket Chatterjee and Bharati Pawar have been appointed as members of the delegation by Nadda. The delegation consisting both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will visit the hospital tomorrow to review the situation and prepare a report to be submitted within three days of completion of the visit to Kota.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday visited the hospital where at least 91 newborns have died in the month of December. Birla, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Kota cited lack of infrastructure and medical equipment. "Many equipments are dysfunctional. I have asked for the equipment required in writing. It will be made available in 15 days", said Birla.

Rajasthan Chief Minister's insensitive remark

In the light of the 77 infant deaths in December in the Kota hospital, the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made an insensitive comment for which he faced severe criticism. The Chief Minister had said, "The state has recorded the least deaths in 2019 and there is 'nothing new' about someone dying in every hospital of the state or even in the country."

About the infant deaths

According to a report by the superintendent of JK Lon Hospital, where all the deaths occurred, at least 91 children died this month itself till December 24, while a total of 940 infants died this year. Doctors have reportedly stated that most infants and children referred to the hospital are terminal conditions and hence the hospital usually witnesses three infant deaths per day. Commenting on this particular incident, the hospital superintendent Dr. HL Meena has stated that the number is 'high, but usual', as per reports.

