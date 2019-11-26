Ashok Gehlot Welcomes SC Decision On Maha Floor Test, Says Justice Will Be Done Tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a floor test of the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, November 27 evening at 5pm. Referring to the SC order, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated that justice would be done on Wednesday. "Who recommended the Governor about forming the government? The President's rule was withdrawn at 5 am and when was the cabinet meeting was held to end the President's rule. The whole country is watching this drama and will never forget this. The reputation of India has gone down in the international arena," the Rajasthan CM said while speaking to media in Jaipur.

READ: Supreme Court's Order Of Floor Test In Maha Assembly Not Setback For Party: BJP

"Tomorrow, the floor test will take place. Justice will be done. The tactics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fail today. Their dreams of horse-trading will be crushed," he exclaimed.

READ: CRUCIAL: On Eve Of Maharashtra Floor Test, Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena To Meet To Elect Leader

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance requested the Supreme Court to restrain the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government from taking important policy decisions. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal put the matter before a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ramana which pronounced its order on the Maharashtra assembly floor test on Tuesday.

READ: Priyanka Chaturvedi: 'All Eyes On SC To Ensure Constitution Stays Above All'

SC orders floor test on Wednesday

Along with ordering for a floor test on Wednesday, the apex court has also called for a Special Assembly session on November 27 to administer the oath to all MLAs prior to the floor test at 5 PM. The apex court has also stated that the floor test will be telecasted live. The Supreme Court has not the constitutional validity of the present government and the governor's decision.

The Supreme Court has ordered both parties in the ongoing Maharashtra political tussle to submit their reports within eight weeks. The Supreme Court has also directed to appoint a Protem Speaker immediately who will hold the floor test on Wednesday.

READ: Floor Test Ordered, SC To Review Governor's Role In Oath-taking Ceremony At Later Date

(With ANI Inputs)