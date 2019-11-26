Floor Test Ordered, SC To Review Governor's Role In Oath-taking Ceremony At Later Date

The Supreme Court has ordered both parties in the ongoing Maharashtra political tussle to submit their reports within eight weeks. The SC also specified that the Governor's role in the situation will be looked into at a later date. In the judgment, the SC said, that the Assembly will have to complete a floor test by 5 pm on Wednesday, November 27. The floor test will be video-graphed, and there will be no secret ballot.

Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Orders Assembly Floor Test At 5 Pm On Wednesday

SC to look at Governor's role

The Supreme Court's order states the following, 'Having heard the submissions of the learned counsel on the issues of maintainability, extent of judicial review and validity of the Governor’s satisfaction, we are of the opinion that they can be adjudicated at an appropriate time'.

MASSIVE: Maharashtra Floor Test At 5pm On Wednesday; Protem Speaker To Conduct, Orders SC

The NCP, Congress, and the Shiv Sena had questioned the Governor's role in allowing Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP to take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar of the NCP to take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. The opposition has alleged that the Governor has indulged in improver activities. They have also alleged that the oath taken by Fadnavis and Pawar is illegal, since there was no situation of 'extreme emergency' whilst forming the government.

READ: Nawab Malik Terms SC's Decision As 'historic', Thanks Judges For Upholding Democracy

READ: Maharashtra Floor Test Ordered, Here's What Abhishek Manu Singhvi Said On The SC Verdict