Rajasthan: CM Gehlot Promises Rs 2,300 Crore Electricity Subsidy To Farmers For 5 Years

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in an effort to provide relief to farmers announced on Tuesday, December 17 that the state government would give a subsidy worth Rs 2,300 crore on electricity to farmers for the next five years.

To mark one year anniversary of his government, a 'Kisan Sammelan' was organized in Rajasthan, which was attended by all the ministers of the state government along with Chief Minister Gehlot.

At State level Kisan Sammelan in Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium in #Jaipur. We are committed to make ‘ease of doing farming’ in State a reality and bring prosperity in the lives of our farming community.#वर्ष_एक_फैसले_अनेक pic.twitter.com/fVEq8fsgIi — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 17, 2019

Reminding the gathering about Rahul Gandhi’s visit last year, the CM said the party had announced that farmers will not bear the burden of increased electricity rate.

"This time too the government will bear the burden of Rs 2,300 crore of electricity subsidy of farmers for the next five years. Earlier subsidy of Rs 12,000 crore has been provided to farmers. They need not worry. Their electricity rate will not be increased," said the Chief Minister.

Gehlot also asserted that the benefit of modern technology should reach the farmers' fields and the progressive farmers should spread awareness among other farmers.

"The government gives subsidy on drip irrigation and sprinklers. The previous government had reduced the subsidy on drip irrigation whereas during our government 90 per cent subsidy has been provided," said Gehlot.

The CM said that a master plan to benefit villages will be drafted soon, which will identify the land for development along with clean and wide roads.

"During the first term, at the time of famine, we provided wheat to every household. At that time, Vasundhara Raje, former Rajasthan Chief Minister, had said that the Chief Minister is begging on the streets of Delhi. It was even said that the people will die of hunger," said Gehlot.

"At that time, I told her that nobody would sleep hungry. We fought famine successfully. Congress ended the 'jagirdari' system. In one stroke, the Congress government made farmers the owner of their own farms," he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Rajiv Gandhi’s provision of reservation in panchayats and municipal elections.

"Sonia Gandhi says that 30 per cent of women should be MPs and MLAs. Rahul Gandhi gave us instructions to give 30 per cent reservation to women. A resolution has been passed by the Legislative Assembly, which has been sent to the Centre," said Gehlot.

The Chief Minister also said that a medical college would be set up in every district of the state.

(With Inputs from ANI)

