Good News: Rajasthan Couple Turns Private Land Into Paradise For Wildlife

The world is currently battling with the coronavirus outbreak, struggling miserably to block the spread of the pandemic, losing thousands of lives every day. However, amid the difficult times, there is also some good news being reported from different parts of the world. And one such news came out of a small town in the Indian state of Rajasthan, where a couple has turned their private land into a lush green jungle, which also inhabits wildlife such as tigers, deer and wild boars. The amazing story was initially shared by World Economic Forum on Twitter and was later retweeted by a Norwegian diplomat, Erik Solheim.

According to the video-story, Aditya and Poonam Singh bought a small land in Rajasthan 20-years ago and they put up a fence around it and forgot. Forest grew slowly bringing wildlife back to the land. The couple then bought more and more land around the area making it a 40 acres sanctuary. Now the private forest has two naturally developed waterholes and many wild animals. The couple received many lucrative deals for the land but they have declined it all so far. According to the video, India has gained forest land the size of Ireland in the last 30 years and is planning to plant more trees in the coming years. The couple's initiative has helped authorities in a small way, making their green belt plan a reality.

An Indian 🇮🇳 couple have turned their land into a paradise for wildlife, including tigers 🐅!



A big thank you to Aditya and Poonam Singh in Rajasthan, environment heroes! 🦸‍♀️



pic.twitter.com/mFOecoicUT — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) July 6, 2020

'Great work'

The video posted by World Economic Forum and later shared by Erik Solheim on Twitter has garnered more than 1,37,000 views and over 2,100 likes. People from across the world are appreciating the initiative taken by the couple as one user commented, "It is possible to make that good inspiring commendable initiative to be replicated in other parts of India and other countries around the globe."

True environment heroes indeed. Their work and life is dedicated to nature not like the most you find here, who is running for the fame game. Their life is inspiring and there is lot to learn from it for young generations of future. @RTReserve @adityadickysin — Sanjit (@jsigns7) July 6, 2020

Great efforts 👍 — Pawan Jindal (@pawanjindal4u) July 6, 2020

Awesome! 🙏🙂 — Jyoti Rao (@jyotss) July 6, 2020

Good work sir — Feku Jumla Master (@BadmashJimmy) July 6, 2020

