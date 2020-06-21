What Is World Rainforest Day And Why Is It Celebrated? Here's All You Need To Know

Every year, June 22 is observed as World Rainforest Day. This day has been set aside to help protect rainforests and raise awareness and encourage action among the masses to protect them. If you're wondering what is World Rainforest Day, then here's everything you need to know about this day—from its meaning and history to its significance and celebration.

World Rainforest Day Meaning

Rainforests play such a vital role in keeping our planet healthy. They are carbon sinks that store and absorb the carbon dioxide in the air, and circulate more than 20% of the world’s oxygen. Over half of all the animal and plant species are found in rainforests as well as a fifth of the world’s freshwater. It is a heartbreaking fact that according to the current rate of deforestation, it has been anticipated that 28,000 species will become extinct by 2050. Thus, World Rainforest Day is observed to raise awareness about its importance in our lives.

World Rainforest Day history

The first-ever World Rainforest Day was observed on June 22, 2017. It was established by a collaboration of groups, called the Rainforest Partnership. The international non-profit organisation is based in Austin, Texas and it is dedicated to protect and regenerate tropical rainforests through community-based projects in the Amazon.

World Rainforest Day significance

Organizers of World Rainforest Day say that 20% of the oxygen that we breathe and the freshwater that we drink is attributed to rainforests of the Amazon. Rainforests absorb carbon dioxide, stabilize climate patterns, and are home to half the world’s animal species and plants. The concern of this annual day's organisers is that an area as large as the size of 40 football fields is lost every minute of every day, according to them. Therefore, World Rainforest Day is observed to celebrate the precious natural resource and to encourage action to preserve it.

World Rainforest Day celebration

This day is celebrated in various ways which includes

Nurturing one's knowledge by reading more about rainforests.

Helping the NGO by shopping for Rainforest Alliance Certified products.

Using #WorldRainforestDay to raise awareness about the day by sharing why rainforests matter to you.

