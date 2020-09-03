Rajasthan Govt To Provide Transport For COVID-19 Patients In Home Isolation/ Care Centres

In order to provide immediate care to the COVID-19 patients fighting the disease in home isolation or COVID Care Centres, the Rajasthan Government on Thursday announced that critical patients would be provided free transportation facility. The detailed guidelines issued by the Health Department principal secretary Akhil Arora also extended this facility to those who have been discharged from state-level COVID-19 hospital RUHS.

"Necessary transportation arrangements will be ensured for patients who are in home isolation, or those who have been admitted in COVID Care Centres. Patients with very few symptoms or those found to be eligible for discharge after treatment from the State-level COVID Hospital RUHS will also be given this facility. Besides this, transportation arrangement will also be provided for patients admitted in divisional medical colleges in case of improvement," a statement from the Rajasthan government said.

"Patients at RUHS who have seen a substantial improvement in their health condition could be discharged for home isolation or institutional quarantine by a two-member board which will be constituted by the SMS Medical College or the RUHS hospital," the statement added.

According to the statement, the Chief Medical Health Officer of Jaipur will be informed about the transportation and isolation one day in advance. This information will be given mandatorily to the patient or his/her attendant. "I will send the patients to the home quarantine or institutional quarantine in Jaipur and the CMHO concerned for the other districts by looking at the condition of the patient's house. Only one vehicle will be used for the entire journey of these patients," the statement quoted.

Unlock 4 guidelines by Rajasthan Govt

Rajasthan government released the guidelines for Unlock 4 which allow inter-state and intra-state travel of individuals and movement of goods on Saturday after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the current lockdown limited to containment zones till 30 September.

The guidelines by the state government stated that the lockdown will continue to be implemented in containment zones till September 30. All schools, colleges, and educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed till September 30.

Rajasthan recorded 705 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 85,379, while seven more fatalities took the toll to 1,087, according to a health department bulletin.

(With Agency Inputs; Image credit- PTI)