Rajasthan Government Issues 'Unlock 4' Guidelines, Inter-state Travel Allowed

As Centre eased relaxations under 'Unlock 4', Rajasthan government released the guidelines for Unlock 4 which allow inter-state and intra-state travel of individuals and movement of goods. On Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the current lockdown limited to containment zones till 30 September. The guidelines by the state government stated that the lockdown will continue to be implemented in containment zones till September 30.

The guidelines permitted open-air theatres will be allowed to open from September 21. Outside containment zones, no district will impose lockdown without permission of the Central government, as per the new guidelines. All schools, colleges, and educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed till September 30.

Furthermore, students from Class 9 to 12 outside the containment zone will be allowed to go to schools voluntarily to get guidance from teachers. But before this, students require written approval from their parents. Marriage functions will be allowed with 50 people but sub-divisional magistrate should be informed about it. After September 21, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed for the last rites related programmes in the state.

Centre extends lockdown

On Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the current lockdown limited to containment zones till 30 September. The MHA released the detailed guidelines under 'Unlock 4' allowing resumption of Metro Rail services, social gatherings upto 100 people with social distancing, open-air theatres. Schools, colleges and other institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, and similar places will remain shut. Centre has also directed states to not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without MHA approval and to allow free movement of people and goods throughout the nation.

As per MHA guidelines, metro services will resume from September 7, Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political congregations limited to 100 people and open-air theatres will be allowed to open will be allowed from 21 September. While educational institutions will remain shut, MHA has permitted certain activities.

Coronavirus in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan reached 1,043 on Sunday after 13 more people succumbed to the disease, while the infection tally rose to 80,227 with 1,450 fresh cases, according to a health department official. There are 14,091 active cases in the state, while 63,977 people have been discharged after recovering the infection, he said.

In Jaipur, the death toll due to COVID-19 is 273, followed by 98 in Jodhpur, 73 in Bikaner, 72 in Kota, 70 in Ajmer and 69 in Bharatpur, 44 in Pali, 42 in Nagaur, 27 in Udaipur, 24 in Alwar and 20 in Dholpur.

