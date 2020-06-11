Rajasthan Issues Travel Advisory Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases, Permit Required For Movement

Rajasthan government has issued a new travel advisory following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state after lockdown restrictions were eased. Directions were issued to all range IGs, SPs, commissioners and deputy commissioners regarding the new order.

Rajasthan issues new advisory

"All movement to and from the state will be regulated. No person can enter Rajasthan without a ''No Objection Certificate'' (NOC) from the state or leave without a pass," Director General Of Police, Law and Order, M L Lather said in an order. All officials have been asked to put up check posts along state borders with immediate effect.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 259 in Rajasthan on Wednesday, with the state recording four more fatalities. The total number of cases in the desert state climbed to 11,600 as 355 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said. One death each was reported in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner besides a patient from another state, the officials added.

Of the fresh cases, 110 were reported in Bharatpur, 51 in Jaipur, 44 in Pali, 41 in Jodhpur, 19 in Sikar, 14 in Churu, nine in Jhunjhunu, eight each in Nagaur and Sirohi besides cases in other districts of the state. Jaipur has reported maximum COVID-19 cases (2,411) and 119 deaths followed by 1,985 cases and 26 deaths in Jodhpur.

Coronavirus in India

India's apex medical body India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said over five million RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 infection have been done in the country. A total of 5,030,700 samples have been tested till June 9 in the country with1,41,682 samples being tested in the last 24 hours till 9 AM, according to ICMR officials.

India's total COVID-19 tally on Wednesday stands at 2,76,583 of which 1,33,632 are active. 7745 people have died thus far while 1,35,205 have recovered, according to the Health Ministry.

