Rajasthan Lifts Curbs On Interstate Movement Of People, Screenings To Continue

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday lifted curbs on the inter-state movement of people, citing improvement in the coronavirus situation.The government had put restrictions on the inter-state movement on June 10 after a sudden spike in coronavirus cases, making it mandatory to obtain a pass for travelling out of the state whereas those entering Rajasthan were required to show their personal ID.

However, the order by the state Home Department mentioned that free movement of people in and out of the state is restored subject to the condition that all persons entering and exiting the state shall be screened at the point of entry and exit. There will be no longer any requirement for any person to obtain a pass or NOC for entering the state. Screening of people will still continue while entering/leaving the state.

Rajasthan Govt Can Help Neighbouring States With 5,000 COVID Tests Per Day

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said his government will be able to provide facilities for up to 5,000 coronavirus tests per day, if required, to the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi. He said testing capacity was earlier zero, but has now increased to more than 15,000 tests per day in the state.

"Our government is ready to support neighbouring states to test for coronavirus in this time of trouble," Gehlot said in a statement.

In a high-level meeting here, Gehlot reviewed the status of coronavirus infections and said that it is the government's top priority to save people's lives in this critical time of the COVID-19 pandemic. He directed that anyone who violates other rules, including wearing of face masks and social distancing norms should be strictly dealt with. They should be warned that legal action will be taken against them for disobeying the rules.

(Image credits: PTI)