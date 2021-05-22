Rajasthan: Over 500 Children Test COVID Positive In Dungarpur, CMHO Highlights Monitoring

The number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan's villages is steadily rising and children are not being spared in this surge. More than 500 children, under the age of 18, have tested positive for the highly contagious Coronavirus in the last 10-12 days. Most of them are from the Dungarpur district, the report said. While speaking to Republic TV, Dr Rajesh Sharma, CMHO, Dungarpur, said that the outcome is the result of their strict "surveillance and monitoring."

Approx 512 children test positive

CMHO Rajesh Sharma told Republic TV, "At our district, in between May 12 and May 22, 315 children, aged 0–19 years, have tested COVID-19 positive. This has happened due to our better surveillance as we are constantly monitoring in the field. Medicines are being given to all and the immunization of people above the age of 18 years has started. And death rate is zero in Dungarpur."

On the sudden increase in the cases, Sharma said that district is a border district and migrants keep coming from here, due to which more people have been infected with Coronavirus. Briefing about the measures taken by the administration he said, "We have arranged oxygen concentrators, Pediatricians are also taking regular updates to take care of the children. Necessary medicines have also been distributed."

COVID-19 situation in Rajasthan

According to an official report, Rajasthan registered 129 deaths and 6,225 Coronavirus positive cases on Friday, May 20, bringing the state's total death to 7,475 and infection to 9,03,418. According to the report, Jaipur had the most deaths with 28, followed by Jodhpur (12), and Udaipur (9). The city of Jaipur registered the newest cases with 1,251, followed by Jodhpur with 548 and Udaipur with 448. Since the pandemic began last year, a total of 7,64,137 people have recovered from the virus, with 1,31,806 active cases at the moment in Rajasthan.

On the other hand, in Rajasthan, around 700 cases of black fungus infection have been recorded among cured COVID-19 patients, according to Health Minister Raghu Sharma. He informed that the state government has declared it a notifiable disease and declared it an outbreak. Sharma stated that a treatment regimen has been developed for this disorder, which has arisen as a result of the abuse of steroids in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The amount of steroids given in the treatment of COVID-19 has been requested to be decreased, and only as much as is required, according to the protocol for the treatment of black fungus infection or mucormycosis.

