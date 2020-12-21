Rajinikanth Summoned In Case Related To Sterlite Shooting; Must Appear On January 19

The Aruna Jagadeesan committee has sent summons to actor-politician Rajinikanth in a case related to May 2018 anti-Sterlite violence in Tuticorin in which 13 people were killed in police firing. He has been asked to appear on January 19 next year. Rajinikanth, who visited people the kin who had been shot and injured in the police firing during anti-Sterlite protests, claimed that “anti-social elements and toxic germs had infiltrated” the agitation.

Rajinikanth asked to file a written reply

The state government had appointed the commission, headed by retired High Court Judge Aruna Jagadeesan in 2018 to probe the violence, which erupted during a protest seeking permanent closure of Vedanta group''s Sterlite Copper plant over alleged pollution issue. Hurling stones and setting government vehicles and public property on fire, the agitators went on the rampage in the town, about 600 km from Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai.

Rajinikanth was earlier summoned to appear before the commission on February 25. However, he sought exemption from personal appearance and agreed to provide written submission claiming that it would cause inconvenience to the general public. He, however, had assured to answer all the questions of the commission. Sterlite Copper had released an official statement expressing sorrow and regret over the deaths that took place during the anti-Sterlite protest in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin.

Condemning the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led State government for the unrest and the deaths, Kamal Hasaan's Makkal Needhi Maiam blamed the government for the unrest in the state. The party in its statement said, "The peaceful protest by the people of Tuticorin against Sterlite, demanded justice was ignored by the Governments. Negligence of the Governments is the reason for all the unfortunate incidents. Citizens are not criminals. They are the ones who lose their lives, earlier due to Sterlite and now due to the Government's orders."

