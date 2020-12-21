Prithvi Shaw Fires Back At Critics After His Failure In First India-Australia Test Match

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Prithvi Shaw has given a reply to everyone who has criticised him over his poor form with the bat in the ongoing Test series. Shaw had a forgettable outing in the recently-concluded first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval where he had failed to trouble the scorers in the first innings and could only manage a run-a-ball four in the second. He was dismissed in a similar fashion in both the innings by new-ball bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins respectively.
India's 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning skipper took to Instagram and posted a message that read 'If sometimes people demotivate you for something you try to do, that means you can do that but they can't'
The visitors created an unwanted record after their humiliating batting performance against Australia in the second innings where neither of the batsmen managed to reach even double figures and the Men in Blue were eventually restricted to 36/9. India have now registered their lowest ever score in the game's longest format. Their previous lowest score in Test cricket was against England at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's back in June 1974.
Opener Mayank Agarwal was India's top-scorer with 9 runs. The Virat Kohli-led side had no option but to declare their innings at 36/9 after tail-ender Mohammed Shami had to retire hurt after being struck on his wrists by a vicious delivery from Pat Cummins with India having an 89-run lead.
Chasing a paltry target of 90, the hosts were off to a good start as openers Matthew Wade and Joe Burns added 70 runs for the opening stand before the former needlessly ended up running himself out. Number three batsman Marnus Labuschagne followed with just six runs to his name. However, it did not matter at all as Burns and Steve Smith helped the Aussies in getting past the finish line comfortably.
