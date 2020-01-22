Rajnath Singh Calls J&K Youth Nationalists, Says Some Guide Them In The Wrong Direction

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday addressed a press conference and spoke about how the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are nationalists and how they should not be viewed otherwise. Defending the youth and kids of the valley, the Defence Minister spoke about how the youth are often misguided and motivated to head towards the wrong direction.

In his statement Rajnath Singh said, "Children in J&K are nationalists too, they shouldn't be viewed otherwise. Sometimes people don't motivate them in the correct manner, they guide them in the wrong direction. Those who motivate them in the wrong direction should be held responsible and not the children or youth."

Adding to his statement the Defence Minister also spoke about how Indian values state that all religions are equal and how it adds up to India being a secular state, unlike Pakistan being a 'theocratic ' state.

"We would not discriminate among religions. Why did we do that? Our neighboring country has declared that their state has a religion. They have declared themselves a theocratic state. We never declared ourselves so," he said.

"India had never declared its religion would be Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist and people of all religions could live here," he added.

'Have faith in the armed forces'- Defence Minister

During the press address, the Defence Minister also addressed the worries of people living on the India-China border about China's PLA troubling them. Rajnath Singh assured the people and asked them to have faith in the Indian Armed forces.

Defence Minister, when asked that people living on India-China border areas complain that China's PLA troubles them: Don't worry. As far as our borders are concerned, place your trust in armed forces of our country. No country has the courage to raise their eyes towards India.

