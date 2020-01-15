Rajnath Singh Proudly Recalls 'indomitable Sacrifices' Of Indian Forces On 72nd Army Day

The Indian Army celebrates January 15 as Army Day every year as it was on this day that the first Indian general took charge of the Indian Army. General KM Cariappa (later Field Marshal) took over as the commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949. On this occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has wished the Indian Army personnel. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Rajnath said, 'I salute all valiant Indian Army personnel and recall with pride their indomitable spirit, valour and sacrifices in making India a safer place."

On Army Day today, I salute all valiant Indian Army personnel and recall with pride their indomitable spirit, valour and sacrifices in making India a safer place. #ArmyDay2020 pic.twitter.com/cbdbdnc1VH — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 15, 2020

'We are proud of you Indian Army!'

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar saluted the "gallant soldiers of the Indian Army, a symbol of indomitable courage, valour and bravery."

We are proud of you Indian Army !



अदम्य साहस ,पराक्रम और बहादुरी के प्रतीक भारतीय थल सेना के वीर सैनिकों को सलाम।#ArmyDay2020 #ArmyDay pic.twitter.com/kd0xwwasXI — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 15, 2020

Army Chief's message on Army Day

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has congratulated all ranks of the Indian Army, families, veterans and Veer Naris and Armed Forces fraternity on 72nd Army Day. In his message, General Naravane said, the Indian Army has responded to a wide array of national security challenges that are becoming more complex and multi-dimensional and demand utmost dedication, the highest level of proficiency and resilience in dealing with them.

READ | Rattled by Gen. Naravane's PoK remark, Pakistan Army reviews security situation along LoC

READ | Indian Army Day: Quotes that you can use to honour our country's heroes

'Indian Army has given a befitting response to adversaries'

He said, whenever confronted, officers and soldiers of Indian Army have given befitting response to the adversaries whether in safeguarding the frontiers or in the conduct of intense counter-terror operations in a highly professional manner. The Chief of the Army Staff said, Indian Army in taking rapid steps with regard to technological embrace and indigenization.

Gen Naravane also said that the Army is developing cogent strategies, acquiring modern capabilities and undergoing structural optimization to enable to fight and win wars of the future. General Naravane said the Indian Army has reaffirmed its dedication to the motherland by being effective responders during calamities and through the contributions to wider nation-building. He added that the Indian Army enjoys a distinctive pride of place in the national mind space.

READ | Indian Army Day 2020: Here is everything you should know about the unique theme this year

READ | Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane directs soldiers to remain vigilant on borders