Rajnath Singh Says BJP Will "rule All States" As JP Nadda Becomes New Party President

General News

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh praised newly-elected BJP's National President JP Nadda, saying that under his leadership, the party will rule all over India

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rajnath

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised newly-elected BJP's National President JP Nadda, saying that under his leadership, the party will rule over all the States in India.

Former Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda was elected unopposed as the party national president earlier on Monday. 

Speaking at the felicitation programme of the new BJP president, Rajnath Singh said, "Under your leadership, BJP will rule over all the states from Kargil to Kanyakumari."

"BJP has reached a mark in the history of Indian politics because of our selfless party workers who have given their sweat and blood for the party," he added.

The Defence Minister also appreciated the works of former party presidents including, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi for the helping the party in "reaching new heights."

READ | PM Modi: 'JP Nadda Ji's Leadership Will Give New Energy, Hope And Inspiration To BJP'

Congratulates party leaders on Twitter

READ | JP Nadda's Goals Are Clear, Says 'will Not Stop'; eyes Govt Formation In Non-BJP States

Rajnath Singh said that since its initiation, the party workers believed that BJP would form the central government with an absolute majority. He also mentioned Atal Bihari Vajpayee's brief term in 1996 when BJP formed the central government.

"Then again in 1998 BJP emerged as the single largest party and we were at the centre for six years," Singh said.

Noting the former party president Amit Shah's tenure, the senior BJP leader said that that the party would always remember the way Shah led the party.

READ | As JP Nadda Takes Over Party Reins, Here's A List of BJP National Presidents From 1980-2020

READ | Predecessors Nitin Gadkari & Rajnath Singh Weigh In As JP Nadda Becomes BJP President

(With inputs from ANI)

