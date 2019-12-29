Rajnath Singh Congratulates Hemant Soren As JMM Chief Becomes 11th CM Of Jharkhand

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) leader Hemant Soren who was sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The final poll results saw the JMM win 30 seats, Congress 16 seats, RJD 1 seat, and Babulal Marandi's JVM 3 seats, giving a grand total of 50 seats to the alliance. Polling was held in 5 phases on November 30, December 7, 12, 16, and 20, and the results were declared on December 23.

Taking to his Twitter, Singh congratulated Soren and wished him good luck for his tenure ahead.

Congratulations to Shri @HemantSorenJMM on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Wishing him the very best for his tenure ahead. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 29, 2019

The oath ceremony of the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand turned out an opportunity for the Opposition to showcase their unity. 'Sankalp Diwas' as the event was called by the JMM, was attended by most Opposition leaders. Soren shared the stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CPM's Sitaram Yechury, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, DMK's MK Stalin, and other opposition leaders

PM Modi wishes Hemant Soren

PM Narendra Modi has congratulated the new Jharkhand CM and has "assured all possible support from the Centre for Jharkhand's growth." Ahead of the event, Soren thanked his voters for the huge mandate that he received.

Congratulations to @HemantSorenJMM Ji on taking oath as Jharkhand CM. I assure all possible support from the Centre for Jharkhand’s growth. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2019

Rahul Gandhi attends the oath-taking ceremony

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi attended the oath-taking ceremony and said that the new government would work for the benefit of all citizens. He added that Jharkhand will usher in an era of peace and prosperity under the rule of the new government.

I attended the swearing in ceremony of CM Hemant Soren Ji & ministers from the Congress party in Ranchi today. I'm confident that the new Govt in Jharkhand will work for the benefit of all citizens & usher in an era of peace & prosperity in the state. pic.twitter.com/nIg1svJ0uL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 29, 2019

