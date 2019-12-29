The Debate
Rajnath Singh Congratulates Hemant Soren As JMM Chief Becomes 11th CM Of Jharkhand

General News

Rajnath Singh on Sunday congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) leader Hemant Soren who has sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand

Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) leader Hemant Soren who was sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The final poll results saw the JMM win 30 seats, Congress 16 seats, RJD 1 seat, and Babulal Marandi's JVM 3 seats, giving a grand total of 50 seats to the alliance. Polling was held in 5 phases on November 30, December 7, 12, 16, and 20, and the results were declared on December 23.

Taking to his Twitter, Singh congratulated Soren and wished him good luck for his tenure ahead.

The oath ceremony of the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand turned out an opportunity for the Opposition to showcase their unity. 'Sankalp Diwas' as the event was called by the JMM, was attended by most Opposition leaders. Soren shared the stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CPM's Sitaram Yechury, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, DMK's MK Stalin, and other opposition leaders

READ: Amid Opposition's show of unity, JMM's Hemant Soren sworn-in as 11th CM of Jharkhand

PM Modi wishes Hemant Soren

PM Narendra Modi has congratulated the new Jharkhand CM and has "assured all possible support from the Centre for Jharkhand's growth." Ahead of the event, Soren thanked his voters for the huge mandate that he received.

READ: Lalu Prasad flouts jail manual, holds 'darbar' after change of government in Jharkhand

Rahul Gandhi attends the oath-taking ceremony 

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi attended the oath-taking ceremony and said that the new government would work for the benefit of all citizens. He added that Jharkhand will usher in an era of peace and prosperity under the rule of the new government. 

READ: Mamata Banerjee strategises Jharkhand photo-op to leverage anti-CAA stir, Soren's poll win

READ: Land, water, jungles - Hemant Soren will rejuvenate Jharkhand, says RJD

