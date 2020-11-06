Rajnath Singh Exposes Pakistan's Methods, Says They Use 'terrorism As State Policy'

On Thursday, inaugurating diamond jubilee celebrations of the National Defence College (NDC), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Pakistan continues to remain adamant in the use of terrorism as state policy but India has achieved "substantial success" in working with like-minded countries to not only expose Islamabad's "regressive policies" but to also make it increasingly difficult to continue with its previous "business as usual approach".

In his keynote address after opening the webinar 'India's National Security- a Decade Ahead', he said that the ability to secure India's territorial integrity and sovereignty from external threats and internal challenges and ability to create stable conditions for facilitating economic growth were among the four broad principles that are likely to guide country's quest for national security in the future.

The minister also outlined four broad principles that are likely to guide India's quest for national security in the future. "The first is the ability to secure India's territorial integrity and sovereignty from external threats and internal challenges. Second, the ability to create secure and stable conditions that can facilitate India's economic growth, thereby, creating the resources for nation-building and to meet individual aspirations. Third, we remain steadfast in the desire to protect our interests beyond the borders in areas where our people reside and our security interests converge. And finally, we also believe that in a globalised and interconnected world, a country's security interests are interlinked by shared and secure commons," he said.

Talking about internal security challenges, he said a three-pronged approach has been undertaken. "This includes development of areas affected by terrorism along with the provision of justice to the aggrieved. It also includes the ability and desire to go more than half way to negotiate settlements with dissatisfied groups to enable a political settlement. And finally, we are also willing to challenge status quo, if the status quo becomes a tool for the exploitation of helpless citizens and the provisions of governance," he said.

The minister outlined India's close relationships and partnerships with like-minded friends to further the common interests of countries in the region and beyond. "Our strategic partnership with the US. is stronger than ever before," he said, adding that India's friendship has also grown tremendously with Japan, Australia and Russia.

Pakistan Admits To Pulwama Attack

This comes after Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday while speaking in the Pakistan National Assembly, admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were martyred. Chaudhry - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's narration of Pakistan Army chief Bajwa's trepidation at India's threat when Pak had captured Wing Commander Abhinandan, Chaudhry termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'entered Indian territory and attacked them.' (India me ghuske maara).

