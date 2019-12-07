Rajnath Singh: 'Justice Will Be Served Only When Culprits Of 26/11 Will Be Brought To End'

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that the people who died in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks will get justice only when the culprits will be brought to an end. Singh was attending the 142nd passing out parade of Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun.

Justice for 26/11 victims

Speaking at the event Singh said, "The 166 people who died in 26/11 attack and their families will get justice on the day when those who carried out the attack will be brought to their final conclusion."

मुंबई की घटना में जो 166 लोग मारे गये है उन्हें और उनके परिवारों को इंसाफ उस दिन मिलेगा जिस दिन 26/11 को अंजाम देने वालों को उनके अंतिम अंजाम तक पहुंचाया जायेगा। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 7, 2019

Speaking about the steps taken by the Centre to combat the menace of terrorism, he said multi-pronged strategy has been adapted. "The entire world knows that if the mastermind of 9/11 and terrorist organization Al Qaeda was found somewhere, it was found in Pakistan. The whole world also knows that the people of Lashkar-e-Toiba, who carried out 26/11 attacks, are sitting there in Pakistan," said Singh.

सारी दुनिया यह भी जान चुकी है कि 9/11 को अंजाम देने वाला और आतंकवादी संगठन अलकायदा का सरगना अगर कहीं पाया गया तो पाकिस्तान में पाया गया।



सारी दुनिया यह भी जानती है कि 26/11 को अंजाम देने वाले संगठन लश्कर-ए-तयैय्यबा के लोग भी वहां पाकिस्तान में बैठे हुए हैं — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 7, 2019

"Despite this, there is a need to be vigilant always about the threat of terrorism because in Pakistan, along with the terrorism state policy, there exist non-state actors who are extremely powerful that their role in Pakistan's theatre is nothing more than that of puppets," he added.

Singh lashes out at Pak

Earlier Singh had stated that Pakistan has made terrorism its 'state policy' and is not 'mending its ways'.

"Pakistan has made terrorism its state policy. They have fought four wars and lost all of them but they are a strange neighbour and not mending its ways. So, you (cadets who are passing out) have to prepare yourself to face terrorism," Singh had stated.

"When you were walking in front of my eyes with your measured and padded steps, I was seeing a picture of a safe and golden India in you. Your ability to walk step by step and shoulder to shoulder helps in achieving any major goal. This ability makes our army and armed forces strong," he added.

