PM Modi Extends Wishes On Armed Forces Flag Day, Salutes Their 'indomitable Courage'

On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to the security forces and their families. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, PM Modi said, "We salute the indomitable courage of our forces and their families." He also urged everyone to contribute towards the welfare of the forces. Along with the tweet, a video was also posted in which PM Modi narrated the significance of Armed Forces Flag Day.

I also urge you to contribute towards the welfare of our forces. pic.twitter.com/WXQqWAFlPg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2019

In the 59th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Nov 24, the Prime Minister talked about the significance of Armed Forces Flag Day and paid tribute to the valour of armed forces and also appealed people to contribute towards the well-being of the welfare of the personnel of the armed forces. He further appealed to the countrymen to express their gratitude towards the indomitable courage, valour and spirit of dedication of Armed Forces on this occasion.

Working President of the BJP, JP Nadda also urged everyone to "donate generously for the welfare of our armed forces personnel." He also saluted the courage, dedication and commitment of the armed forces and their families towards the motherland.

I urge you all to donate generously for the welfare of our armed forces personnel. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 7, 2019

About the Indian Armed Forces Flag Day

The Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 since 1949. It is a day to honour the soldiers, airmen and sailors of India who fought on the borders to safeguard the country. On Indian Armed Forces Flag Day, funds are collected for the welfare of war-widows, children of martyrs, war-disabled soldiers, and ex-servicemen.

AFFDF is used for welfare of Armed Forces personnel

The Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) is used for the welfare of the Armed Forces personnel. The fund collected on Flag Day is also used for the welfare of serving personnel and ex-servicemen and also to rehabilitate battle causalities. Small flags are also distributed on this day in return for donations. A variety of programmes are organised by the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy to showcase their efforts towards national security.

