Rajnath Singh Leaves On 2 Day Visit To Ladakh, JK; Will Visit Forward Areas Along LAC, LOC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday left for Leh as part of his scheduled two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir. The Raksha Mantri will take stock of the situation at both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC). He is being accompanied by CDS General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MN Naravane.

'Looking forward to it'

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "Leaving for Leh on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir. I shall be visiting the forward areas to review the situation at the borders and also interact with the Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region. Looking forward to it." This will be Rajnath Singh's first visit to Ladakh since the tensions with China at the LAC arose.

Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for Leh on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu&Kashmir. He is being accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. He will visit Ladakh today and Srinagar tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sc3tzLOJn3 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh days after Chinese troops killed 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley. Addressing the troops, the Prime Minister said India’s determination to protect its territory was “as high as the Himalayas”.

“Friends, the age of expansionism is over, this is the era of development…whenever we have seen expansionist tendencies, these have spelt danger for world peace,” he said, addressing troops in Nimu, a short distance from Leh town.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire from across the LoC and try to spread its propaganda in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

On June 15, twenty Indian soldiers were killed during combat with Chinese forces in Galwan valley, leading to tensions between both nations. Chinese soldiers subsequently started moving back following dialogues between two countries through the military level and diplomatic level.

India-China diplomatic talks reaffirm disengagement

Apart from military-level talks, India and China have issued statements reaffirming both countries' agreement to 'ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)'. Both countries have agreed to the same as troops deployed along LAC were very close to each other. More talks between diplomatic and military officials under the existing framework were also agreed upon.

