Defence Min Rajnath Singh Speaks To US Counterpart Mark Esper, Discuss Cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper Friday evening at the latter's request, sources told news agency ANI.

The two leaders have been in regular touch with each other, said sources, and have recently spoken several times on bilateral defence cooperation and issues of mutual interest. "Today’s conversation was in continuation of this exchange," said sources.

The discussions between the Singh and Esper come amid tense India-China relations and Beijing's assertive maneuvers in areas such as the South China Sea.

Foreign Office Consultations

On Tuesday, senior Indian and American diplomats interacted virtually as part of India-US Foreign Office Consultations and discussed ongoing threats to the rules-based international order and maritime security.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, David Hale, reviewed the entire gamut of engagements under the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including political, economic, commercial, regional, and international cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement.

The diplomats agreed to further strengthen the bilateral health partnership, including on pharmaceuticals and vaccine development to combat the Coronavirus pandemic and continue to play a critical role in the world’s recovery from COVID-19.

"In addition, Under Secretary Hale and Foreign Secretary Shringla affirmed the U.S. and Indian visions of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, where all countries can prosper, and agreed to work with other Indo-Pacific partners to bring these visions to reality. Both officials look forward to this year’s U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and pledged to remain in close contact on regional and international issues of mutual concern," a US State Department release stated.

