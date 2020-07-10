COVID-19: Rajnath Singh Dials His South Korean Counterpart; Discusses Mutual Cooperation

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with his South Korean counterpart H.E. Jeong Kyeong-Doo. The two Defence Ministers discussed issues pertaining to the COVID-19 situation. Additionally, Rajnath Singh apprised H.E. Jeong Kyeong-Doo on India’s contribution to international efforts against COVID-19 and discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the global fight against the pandemic.

Furthermore, during their conversation, the ministers agreed to work together to deal with the complex challenges posed by this deadly virus and further reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and expressed commitment to promoting defence cooperation engagements between the Armed Forces.

WHO says 'virus Is Widespread'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on July 7 urged people to wear face masks on planes as coronavirus cases continue to increase worldwide. WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris reportedly urged people to understand the reimposition of quarantine measures and not get caught off-guard by it. Harris said, "If it's anywhere, it's everywhere and people travelling have to understand that. This virus is widespread and people have to take that very, very seriously." The recent comment by Harris came in the backdrop of Australia announcing lockdown measures again in some parts of the country as COVID-19 cases recorded a surge.

