Rajnath Singh At NDA Passing Out Parade In Pune: 'Pakistan's Proxy War Will Not Succeed'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, November 30, said Pakistan has been waging a "proxy war" against India in the form of terrorism but it will not succeed. He also said that Pakistan has been exposed at the global platforms on the issue of terrorism and is now "isolated". Singh was reviewing the passing out parade of 137th course at National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune.

Pune: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews passing out parade at National Defence Academy pic.twitter.com/3uvQqGMq1c — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

READ | Jharkhand Polls: Voting Commences In First Of Five Phases, Results On December 23

Speaking at the event Singh said, "Pakistan has chosen the path of proxy war in the form of terrorism. But I am saying it with full responsibility that Pakistan will get nothing except defeat in this proxy war. The way Pakistan has been exposed and kept isolated on global platforms for its terrorism, the credit goes to the successful strategic approach by our Prime Minister."

READ | BIG: CM Uddhav Halts Aarey Metro Car-shed Construction & Tree-felling Till 'next Decision'

"No extra-territorial ambitions"

He said Indian Armed Forces and the police forces are the country's strength against terrorism. "The biggest credit for our striking capacity against terrorism goes to Indian Armed Forces, CAPFs and Police forces who have foiled the ill-motives in the protracted war", said Defence Minister.

Further, Singh also stated India does not have any "extra-territorial ambitions" and added that it would not spare anyone who messes with it. He also mentioned that our country does not interfere in the affairs of other nations.

"India has always believed in having peaceful and friendly relations with all countries. We have no extra-territorial ambitions, nor do we interfere in the affairs of other countries. But when someone provokes us, we will not let them get away with it," he said.

READ | BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Speaks On MS Dhoni's Future; Offers Timeline For Clarity

READ | Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Appeals Citizens To Vote

(with ANI inputs)