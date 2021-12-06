At the 2+2 dialogue with Russia, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised Chinese aggression at the LAC seeking 'sensitive and responsive partners' to tackle the challenge. Describing the 2+2 dialogue as a historic meeting between 'two special and privileged strategic partners', Rajnath Singh stated that India has a 'strong political will and inherent capability' to overcome challenges confronting the nation, for which it needed partners 'sensitive to India's expectations.'

“The pandemic, the extra-ordinary militarization and expansion of armament in our neighbourhood and the completely unprovoked aggression on our northern border since early summer of 2020 have thrown in several challenges. India is confident of overcoming these challenges with its strong political will and inherent capability of its people. Recognizing that its development needs are colossal and that its defence challenges are legitimate, real and immediate, India seeks partners who are sensitive and responsive to India's expectations and requirements,” Rajnath Singh said.

Russia will remain a major partner for India: Singh

Rajnath Singh also appreciated how India-Russia defence engagements had progressed in an unprecedented manner in recent times. He recalled his visits twice to Moscow and once to Dushanbe to participate in the celebrations for victory in the Great Patriotic War and in two rounds of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting.

"Officers and soldiers of India not only marched shoulder to shoulder with the Russian troops in honour of those fallen in the Second World War but also participated in a substantial manner in major exercises and activities undertaken at Russia's initiative," he recalled.

Hoping for Russia to remain a major partner for India in these changing circumstances, the Defence Minister urged for a 'greater military-technical collaboration, advanced research, co-development and co-production of defence equipment leading to the self-reliance of India.' He added, "Separately, we proposed greater engagements in Central Asia and the Indian Ocean region." Backing Russia's cooperation in all domains, Singh said that India is a continuation of the vast Eurasian landmass and at the same time central in the enormous Indian Ocean region.

Meanwhile, emerging challenges India is confronted with and the enhanced requirement of India for closer military and military-technical cooperation with Russia were discussed during his meeting with the Russian Defence Minister earlier in the day, sources told Republic Media Network.

