'Defence Sector More Aggravated Than Others': Rajnath Singh Cites Supply Chains Disruption

As India continues its fight against Coronavirus, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the defence sector is "more aggravated" than other sectors as the only buyer of Defence products is the government. The Minister was addressing, via video conference, MSMEs E-conclave, jointly organised by SIDM, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Department of Defence Production.

Acknowledging the hardships faced by the Defence industry, Rajnath Singh said,

"Manufacturing sector has been affected the most due to lockdown and disruption in existing supply chains and the defence sector is no exception to this. Rather, it can be said that the Defence sector is more aggravated than other sectors as the only buyer of defence products is the government."

Rajnath Singh appreciated the role played by Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and other Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the nation's fight against Coronavirus pandemic. He also termed MSMEs the backbone of the Indian economy that accelerate GDP growth, earn valuable foreign exchange through exports and provide employment opportunities.

"I am very happy to know that SIDM has accelerated the manufacturing of DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) designed PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits, masks, ventilator parts in the field of defence industry by efficient coordination and channelisation. Within less than two months, we have not only met our domestic demand, but we can also think of helping neighbouring countries in the coming times," he said.

READ: 'Domestic flight operations to run at 1/3rd capacity of summer schedule':Aviation Minister

READ: Maha govt released Rs 67 cr for migrants' train travel so far

India's Recovery Rate Improves

Meanwhile, a total of 3,002 COVID-19 patients have been reported cured in the last 24 hours and India's total count of cured COVID-19 patients stands at 45,299, Health Ministry said on Thursday. It stated that the recovery rate has improved to 40.23 per cent from 39.62 per cent a day earlier. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,12,358 including 63,624 active cases, 3,435 deaths and one migrated. Of the active cases, only about 2.94 per cent is in ICU.

The case mortality rate in India is 3.06%, which is much lesser in comparison to the global case mortality rate of 6.65%.

A Health Ministry release citing an analysis said that 64 per cent of those who have died are males and 36 per cent are females.

READ: Centre sets minimum, maximum fares for 3 months as domestic flights resume from 25 May

READ: Bank sets up kiosk in remote island in Kerala to facilitate banking amid COVID-19 crisis

Image Credits: PTI