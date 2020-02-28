'Balakot Airstrikes Sent Out India's Clear Message Against Terrorism': Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the Balakot airstrikes had sent out a clear message that infrastructure across the border could not be used as safe havens for terrorists. Days after the Pulwama terror attack that shook the nation, India on February 26, 2019, pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province at Balakot in Pakistan by carrying out coordinated airstrikes.

Speaking at the Centre for Air Power Studies in Delhi, the Defence Minister stated that the Balakot airstrike is the reflection of India's clear vision against terrorism and added that the use of terrorism against India is a low-cost option adopted by Pakistan about which we have taught it a lesson. He also assured every citizen of India that we are ready to face any threat to national security, and will be ready even further.

"On the first anniversary of the Balakot airstrike, I am happy to be among my armed forces colleagues. On this important occasion, I remember the sacrifices of the soldiers of my armed forces in the service of the nation, and pay my respects to them. The Balakot operation teaches us how to think strategically rather than tactically. It shows that our operational victory may be on the ground, but real war is won in the minds of enemies. The most important point I understand from the Balakot air strike is the reflection of India's clear vision against terrorism. The use of terrorism against India is a low-cost option adopted by Pakistan about which we have taught it a lesson," said Rajnath Singh.

On February 14, 2019, an explosives-laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar, killing 40 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years. Remembering the martyrs of Pulwama, he expressed gratitude to the kin of the deceased and asserted that the whole world is coming together for the fight against terrorism. We are getting the support of big countries of the world against countries like Pakistan for global peace.

"On this occasion, I want to remember the martyrs of Pulwama and express my gratitude personally to the CRPF security personnel and their families who lost their fathers, husbands, brothers, and sons for the sake of this country," said the Defence Minister.

"Today, the whole world is coming together for the fight against terrorism. We are getting the support of big countries of the world against countries like Pakistan for global peace. We have recently seen the impact of collective diplomatic pressure on Pakistan," he added.

Air Chief Lauds Govt's Decision To Strike At The Heart Of Terror Camps

Speaking at the same event, IAF Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria lauded India's 'tough and bold' decision to strike at the heart of terrorist training camps in Pakistan and added that "the Indian Air Force struck the target successfully". Chief Bhadauria also recalled how Pakistan Air Force responded 30 hours later with a large package of aircraft under Operation Swift Retort, and IAF ensured they were not able to hit targets.

"A year ago, the Government took a tough and bold decision to strike at the heart of terrorist training camps deep inside Pakistan across the Line of Control. IAF successfully struck the target chosen. They were in a hurry to disengage. They were doing it for their domestic audience.

Balakot Air Strikes

Days after the Pulwama terror attack that shook our nation, India on February 26, 2019, pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province at Balakot in Pakistan by carrying out coordinated airstrikes. In a pinpointed and swift airstrike that lasted less than two minutes, officials stated that the IAF targeted 350 terrorists and trainers.

