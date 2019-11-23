Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate 3rd Military Literature Festival

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is all set to inaugurate the three-day long Military Literature Festival (MLF) on December 13 in Chandigarh. The event will take place on Lake Club of the beautiful city from December 13-15. Senior Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Lt Gen (Retd) T S Shergill said that the event will present an international level forum to foster and preserve the exchange of knowledge related to military literature and associated works. This will help acquaint the youth with the military heritage of the country. The festival is also centered around encouraging youngsters to take up defense forces as career.

"Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event, while Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will preside over the closing ceremony and honour the descendants and units of Victoria Cross winners of the Burma Campaign of the Second World War," said Shergill.

Lt Gen Shergill also said that this platform would help in publishing books written by noted defence and literary authors. Around 10 such books will be released on the occasion. "This time a dedicated Army Information Corner would be set up for facilitating aspiring youth about various Army examinations and entry procedures," he added. Chief of Staff Western Command Lt Gen Gurpal Singh Sangha spoke about the Miltary Lit Fest calling it a noble initiative and expressed his confidence that the fest would "germinate seeds of literary pursuits among youth, besides forging a strong bond between the defence forces and the general public."

"Sculpted with a view to initiating stimulating discussions on topical and historical issues of military and national significance during the invigorating 22-panel discussions, the present essay will commemorate Indian participation in the Burma Campaign in the Second World War, the 75th anniversary of which falls next year," Lt Gen (Retd) T S Shergill said.

(With ANI Inputs)