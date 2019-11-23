The Debate
BJP Leaders Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda Extend Wishes To CM Fadnavis & Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Politics

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Devendra Fadnavis & NCP leader Ajit Pawar for swearing-in as Maha CM & deputy CM

Updated On:
Maharashtra

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, November 23, congratulated Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar after swearing-in as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Singh said he believes that the newly formed BJP-NCP government will work together for the progress and prosperity of the State.

READ | BIG TWIST: Sharad Pawar Says 'Ajit Pawar's Decision Not NCP', As BJP-led Maha Govt Forms

Other leaders congratulate the BJP-NCP govt

The Cheif Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani also extended his wishes to the newly formed government. 

READ | Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maha CM, Calls Sena-Cong-NCP Alliance As 'Khichdi Govt'

The Bharatiya Janata Party working President Jagat Prakash Nadda also congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for swearing-in. Taking to Twitter Nadda said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the newly formed BJP-NCP government will take Maharashtra to newer heights.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats and NCP with 54 seats will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

READ | JP Nadda & Other Leaders Congratulate CM Fadnavis & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

BJP-NCP govt

Fadnavis revealed that they had produced a claim to the Governor and requested him to take back the President's rule. Sources reveal that the Governor then requested the President to remove the President's rule in the State, which was done at 5:47 AM. Fadnavis also revealed that BJP, along with NCP and a few more allies have formed the next government in the state.

READ | Maharashtra Twist: Nitin Gadkari Congratulates CM Devendra Fadnavis & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Published:
COMMENT
