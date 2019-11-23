BJP Leaders Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda Extend Wishes To CM Fadnavis & Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, November 23, congratulated Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar after swearing-in as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Singh said he believes that the newly formed BJP-NCP government will work together for the progress and prosperity of the State.

Congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis and Shri Ajit Pawar on taking oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. I am extremely confident that they will jointly work for the progress and prosperity of the state. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 23, 2019

READ | BIG TWIST: Sharad Pawar Says 'Ajit Pawar's Decision Not NCP', As BJP-led Maha Govt Forms

Other leaders congratulate the BJP-NCP govt

The Cheif Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani also extended his wishes to the newly formed government.

My heartiest congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively. — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) November 23, 2019

READ | Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maha CM, Calls Sena-Cong-NCP Alliance As 'Khichdi Govt'

The Bharatiya Janata Party working President Jagat Prakash Nadda also congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for swearing-in. Taking to Twitter Nadda said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the newly formed BJP-NCP government will take Maharashtra to newer heights.

I Congratulate @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am sure that under the guidance of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji, BJP-NCP Gov will take Maharashtra to newer heights. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 23, 2019

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats and NCP with 54 seats will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

READ | JP Nadda & Other Leaders Congratulate CM Fadnavis & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

BJP-NCP govt

Fadnavis revealed that they had produced a claim to the Governor and requested him to take back the President's rule. Sources reveal that the Governor then requested the President to remove the President's rule in the State, which was done at 5:47 AM. Fadnavis also revealed that BJP, along with NCP and a few more allies have formed the next government in the state.

READ | Maharashtra Twist: Nitin Gadkari Congratulates CM Devendra Fadnavis & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar