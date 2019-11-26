Rajya Sabha Resolves To Fight Against Terror': Deputy Chairman Harivansh

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Narayan Singh Harivansh on Tuesday said that the Upper House has strongly decided to fight against the “scourge of terror with determination” as the nation observed the 11th anniversary of the dastardly attack of 2008 in Mumbai killing nearly 166 people.

"We reiterate our strong resolve to fight against the scourge of terror with determination and fortitude and devote ourselves to protect and strengthen the sovereignty and integrity of our nation," Harivansh said in the House.

2008 Mumbai terror attack

11 years ago, on this day, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who entered Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan carried out a massacre on the unarmed civilians of the city. The 10 terrorists carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks that lasted for four days across Mumbai. The main target of the attackers was The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Nariman House and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. The attackers were given blueprints of all four targets.

It was the first time when terrorists from across the border crossed into India and held the financial capital hostage for three days. The local police were not equipped to handle the level of attack and thus waited for the National Security Guards (NSG) to arrive. On November 29, NSG conducted Operation Black Tornado to flush out the remaining attackers, it culminated in the death of the last remaining attackers at the Taj Hotel and ended the attacks while Ajmal Kasab was captured alive.

Aftermath

Ajmal Kasab, one of the 10 attackers, survived the attack and was taken into custody by the Mumbai police. Kasab was hanged till death in November 2012 after his mercy plea to the President of India was rejected. The attack led to the resignations of Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, and deputy CM R.R. Patil.

(With ANI inputs)

