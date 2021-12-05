Rakesh Tikait Calls For Nation-wide Movement Against Bill For Privatisation Of Banks

In a fresh warning, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, on Saturday asked citizens to 'See the result, on December 6' when the bill for privatisation of public sector banks is going to be presented in the Parliament. In a tweet, Tikait said that he had said at the beginning of protests against three farm laws that the next 'number would be of banks'. Yesterday, farmer unions had announced to form a 5-member panel to re-open talks with the Centre on unresolved demands.

The BKU leader also claimed that 'there is a need for a common movement across the country against privatisation'.

Rakesh Tikait demands state-wise compensation for deceased farmers

While speaking to ANI ahead of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's scheduled meeting on Saturday, Tikait had asserted, "Our demand for minimum support price (MSP) is from the Government of India. The talks have just started, we will see how it goes. We won't develop any strategies today, we will only discuss how the agitation should move forward."

He further added that the Friday talks between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and farmers were inconclusive. "Talks between Haryana CM and farmers yesterday remained inconclusive, although they have agreed to take back the cases registered against farmers. Like Punjab, we need state-wise compensation for deaths of farmers and employment," he added.

Farmers to restart dialogue with Centre

Briefing the media, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait announced that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had finalized a 5 member committee to make all decisions regarding the future course of the farmers' protest. Members of the 5 member committee include farmer leaders Ashok Dhawale, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Shiv Kumar Kaka, Yudhvir Singh, and Balbir Singh Rawal. According to SKM, several issues such as a law on MSP, the Electricity Amendment Bill, and the Lakhimpur Kheri case needed to be resolved for the year-long protest to be called off.

A senior member of the SKM added, "After the repeal of the three laws, we took stock of the situation today in a meeting held at Singhu border. We then discussed how we can take our movement forward. The biggest issue we talked about was MSP, Electricity Bill and pollution caused due to stubble burning. On these 3 issues, action has not been taken by the Centre yet. Additionally, cases against farmer leaders during the agitation need to be cancelled, and compensation to the 700 farmers who died needs to be given. We also discussed the Lakhimpur Kehri case which is still pending."

Image: PTI