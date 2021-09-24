Seeking international attention on the farmers' protest, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait tweeted at US President Joe Biden on Friday, urging him to focus on that issue amid PM Modi's 3-day US tour. Pointing out that 700 farmers had died till date in protesting against Centre's farm laws, Tikait urged Biden to intervene and make Modi govt rollback the 3 laws. Tikait recently kicked off the farmers' 'Mission UP', stating that the farmers' protest will continue across India, not just in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand - where polls will be held in February 2022.

Tikait seeks Biden's help for farmers' protest

Dear @POTUS, we the Indian Farmers are protesting against 3 farm laws brought by PM Modi's govt. 700 farmers have died in the last 11 months protesting. These black laws should be repealed to save us. Please focus on our concern while meeting PM Modi. #Biden_SpeakUp4Farmers — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) September 24, 2021

International focus on farmers' protest

In January, the farmers protest had caught the international community's eye when US pop star Rihanna asked 'why aren't we talking about this?', sharing a CNN article on internet shutdown across farmer protest sites across Delhi. Immediately, several international celebrities like Greta Thunberg, Canadian Youtuber Lilly Singh, Mia Khalifa, Hasan Minhaj, US Vice-Prez Kamala Harris' niece - Meena Harris threw their support to the farmers' protest- bashing the Centre. In protest, several Indian celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, and almost the entire Indian cricket team hit back against 'interference into India's internal matters' urging India to stand together to solve its issues.

Recently, farmers assembled in thousands at Muzaffarnagar on 5 September to attend the Kisan Mahapanchayat. In a show of strength, farmers joined in droves demanding the Centre to repeal the three Farm Laws. Stating that the Centre was trying to mislead people by claiming the protests was only done by a few section of farmers, the farmers gathered in thousands to lend support to Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's 'Mission UP'. Recently, 200 farmers protested against the Farm Bills at Jantar Mantar during the entire Monsoon parliament session, passing a no-confidence motion against the Centre at the Kisan Sansad.

Farmers protests

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc blocking access to the roads completely.

While farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', Centre has asked the unions to send its set of demands to amend in the law. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, before the January 26 violence at Red Fort.