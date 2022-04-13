Ram Navami Clashes: PFI Joins CFI In Communal Fearmongering Push; Blames 'Hindutva Goons'

A couple of hours after the Campus Front of India (CFI) took to the internet calling out 'anti-Muslim clashes' across the country, the Popular Front of India (PFI) joined the chorus about clashes on the occasion of the Ram Navami festival. Deeming the incident as a 'pre-planned attack against Muslims by the Hindutva goons', the Abdul Salam-led Islamic body urged the state governments to take stringent measures against 'these goons'.

"Hindu religious festivals are being misused as occasions for unleashing hate and violence," PFI stated in a press release.

The campus holds relevance as reports surfaced from multiple cities across the country suggesting that violence, rioting and war of words took place, involving people of one community and the other. The clash erupted as Hindus observed and celebrated the Ram Navami festival on Sunday.

Police abetted mob violence on Ram Navami festival: PFI

While mob violence and communal clash did not evade the national bulletin and administrations were squarely aware of these developments throughout the day, given the arrests made nationwide, the PFI has alleged silence on the part of authorities.

"Authorities and police are not doing anything to prevent the violence, but in certain stances, they aided and abetted the mobs," the body further said.

"The silence and inaction of the secular democratic forces over these developments are disappointing and this lack of response amounts an encouragement to Hindutva outfits," it added.

It may be noted that state governments actively responded to the clashes and maintained that perpetrators would be booked and held liable for damages to public property and tranquillity.

Larger Conspiracy behind Anti-Muslim Violence during Ram Navami Rallies: Popular Front

رام نومی کی ریلیوں کے دوران مسلم مخالف تشدد کے پیچھے بڑی سازش کارفرما: پاپولر فرنٹ#PressRelease #IndianMuslimGenocideAlert pic.twitter.com/MeUWYZvHkY — Popular Front of India (@PFIOfficial) April 12, 2022

What did Madhya Pradesh Police say about Ram Navami communal clash?

A total of 16 houses and 29 shops in 5 localities which were reportedly illegal were demolished after stone-pelting during a Ram Navami procession left multiple persons injured. So far, 84 persons have been arrested in connection with this incident and the state government has vowed to recover damages from the rioters as per the Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damages Act.

What happened in Odisha’s Joda Town?

Aggrieved over the order that only 5 people can participate in a procession, the group proceeded towards a Hanuman temple with flags, which was intercepted midway by a handful of people belonging to another community, following which a clash erupted. Both the groups engaged in stone and glass bottle pelting in front of the police and administrative officials, eyewitnesses told PTI.

Police immediately swung into action and resorted to a lathi-charge and imposed prohibitory orders to control the riot.

Anticipating more trouble, the Keonjhar district administration imposed Section 144 in Joda town till 10 a.m. on Tuesday. All shops and business establishments were closed down as news about the clash spread

What happened in JNU during Ram Navami festival?

The CFI had responded to violence and war-of-words in JNU over non-vegetarian food being served at the Kaveri hostel of the university on the occasion of Ram Navami.

In fact, the JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) administration told media reporters that a 'scuffle' ensued on campus after 'havan' (Hindu ritual of burning offerings) inside the hostel. In return, people of the other community raised objections to meat being served on the day of the festival.