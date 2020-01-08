Mahant Nritya Gopal Das: 'Ram Temple Trust Likely To Be Constituted After January 16'

Chief of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has said on Wednesday that the announcement for the trust that is to be constituted for construction and management of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is expected to be made any day after January 16.

"After January 16, the announcement regarding the trust can be made any day," Mahant Nritya Gopal Das adding, "Without trust, no work can happen. We saints, especially from Ayodhya, want the Ram Temple to be made as early as possible".

Construction likely to start on the day of Ram Navami

Stating that the trust will be made ahead of Ram Navami, he opined that the construction of the Ram Temple should start on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

READ | "Work On Grand Ram Temple In Ayodhya Within 4 Months": Amit Shah In Jharkhand

As per the Supreme Court order, the trust should be set up in three months after the verdict, the government has time till February 9. Reportedly, the allotment of 5 acre land for the construction of Masjid is also likely to be announced at the time of announcement of the trust.

The Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute delivered on November 9, had directed the government to form a trust to oversee the construction of the Ram Temple. It also suggested that one of the chief litigants in the case, Nirmohi Akhara, be included in the Trust.

READ | Iqbal Ansari, Wasim Rizvi React To Home Minister Shah's Ram Temple Declaration

Review petitions were filed against the historic November 9 verdict, the Supreme Court in December rejected all the petitions seeking review of the verdict on the land title dispute.

READ | Ayodhya: Kiln Owner To Donate 51K Bricks For Ram Temple Construction

The Historic Ayodhya Verdict

A five-judge bench, headed by the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had in a unanimous verdict on November 9 decreed the entire 2.77 acre disputed land in favour of deity 'Ram Lalla' and also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque in Ayodhya.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | BIG Statement: No Power Can Stop Grand Ram Temple Construction In Ayodhya, Says Rajnath