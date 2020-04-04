Ram Vilas Paswan Thanks FCI Workers For Ensuring Delivery Of Grains Amid Coivd-19 Outbreak

Amid soaring Coronavirus cases, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has thanked officials and workers of Food Corporation for ensuring availability of food grains in the country. Taking to Twitter on Friday, he has thanked 80 thousand workers and the district and block level officials. He said that FCI has so far supplied a total of 13.36 lakh tonnes of foodgrains through 477 rail racks. On April 3, a total of 1.93 lakh tonnes of food grains were loaded through 69 rail racks and sent to different parts of the country, he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Paswan made available Rs. 1 crore for the patients infected with the virus from his Rajya Sabha MP fund. Taking to Twitter, he stated that he has donated the money to the Health Department. He wrote in Hindi, "To provide proper medical equipment and facilities for the treatment of patients infected with Coronavirus in Bihar, I have donated Rs. 1 crore from my Rajya Sabha MP Fund to the Health Department."

Meanwhile, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, there are 2322 active COVID19 cases in the country. Out of this,162 people have recovered while 62 others have succumbed. In Bihar, there are 29 confirmed cases, while one has died, three have recovered, as per PTI report.

PM's message

Sharing a video message on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light a candle on Sunday as a symbol that India is united in the fight against Coronavirus. "On April 5, Sunday, at 9 PM, I want 9 minutes of yours. Switch off the lights, come out in your balcony, and light a candle, torch, diya, etc. Switch off the lights of your house and light a candle so that we can feel the enlightenment and we may feel that we are not lonely. I also request people to not go out while doing this. Do not cross the Laxman Rekha of social distancing. This is the precaution for Coronavirus. You are not alone, we are not alone," PM said.

