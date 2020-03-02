Ram Vilas Paswan Calls For Fast Track Verdict On Delhi Riots, Lauds People's Brotherhood

In the aftermath of Delhi riots that claimed over 40 lives, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has called the riots a 'national disgrace' but lauded the efforts of all the people in the national capital who tried to save people, temples, mosques in the riots irrespective of caste creed or religion.

"We are getting to see one good thing. In large numbers, There were Hindus who saved Muslims and mosques whereas Muslims saved Hindus and Temples, its a big thing," said Paswan.

Speaking of the Delhi riots matter which is sub-judice, Paswan said that stringent action must be taken against the perpetrators leaving aside their caste, creed religion or even party allegiance for that matter. "You can see the nation and the whole world is watching us and hence I had called it a 'national disgrace'. Hence the matter should not drag as in the case of 1984, it should be fast-tracked and whoever are the perpetrators should be brought to books irrespective of caste, creed, religion and even party lines for that matter," said Paswan.

Violence in Delhi

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri while an Intelligence Bureau officer's body was found dumped in brutally assaulted condition. The violence has claimed 45 lives while injuring over 200. The police had filed 167 FIRs and have arrested or detained at least 885 people.

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa on Sunday quelled the rumours of violence and detained some people for the same. Speaking to the news agency, ANI, he also stated that several cases have also been registered of rumour-mongering. He further added that strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours and hate speech. The Delhi police from different districts took to Twitter and appealed the citizens to not believe or spread any rumours and unverified information.

