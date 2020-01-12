'PoK Houses Terror Outfits Targeting India, Military Action Is Required': Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister and President of the Republican Party of India (RPI) Ramdas Athawale on Sunday extended his support to Army Cheif Mukund Naravane over his Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) remark. Athawale said PoK has housed many terror camps and proper military action is needed to uproot them. He also mentioned that the country has full confidence in the capabilities of the Indian Army.

Speaking to the media Athawale said, "PoK houses camps of terror outfits targeting India and military action is required to uproot them. As far as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is concerned, many years ago there was a parliamentary resolution on it that entire J-K is part of India. I support Army chief Manoj Naravane's statement that the army is ready for military action in POK if ordered by the Central government. The country has absolute confidence in the capabilities of its armed forces."

COAS said 'If Parliament says, We'll Get PoK'

Earlier on Saturday, General Naravane made a huge statement regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) stating that if the Parliament orders for the Army to reintegrate PoK, then the Army will accordingly follow the direction. While addressing the Army's annual news briefing, Naravane stated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) can be a part of India as stated by the political leadership. "There is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action," the COAS said.

