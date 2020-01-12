'Talk Less, Work More': Congress Leader Taunts Army Chief Gen Naravane Over PoK Remark

A day after Indian Army chief General Naravane hinted that the Army is ready to integrate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India if the Parliament orders so, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury taunted him by suggesting to "talk less, work more". In a tweet on Sunday, Chowdhury said that the Parliament had already adopted a unanimous resolution on PoK way back in 1994 and hence the government is free to take action.

@ New Army Chief,

Parliament already had adopted unanimous resolution on #POK in 1994, Govt is at liberty to take action and may give direction. If you are so inclined to take action on POK, I would suggest you to confabulate with CDS, and @PMOIndia. Talk Less, Work More — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) January 12, 2020

Congress backs COAS

On Saturday, after the first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting of 2020, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the party has maintained that PoK is a part of India while addressing a press briefing in New Delhi. Agreeing with Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Naravane's PoK remark, he said that the party cannot comment on statements made by COAS. Congress leader Anand Sharma too said that both parliamentary houses have adopted resolutions on PoK.

"We never comment on the statements made by the Army Chief. But we have maintained that the PoK is part of India and their cannot be another opinion to it," said Surjewala. Sharma added, "Both LS and RS have adopted resolutions in the past that the POK is part of India".

'If Parliament says, We'll Get It'

Earlier in the day, General Naravane made a huge statement regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) stating that if the Parliament orders for the Army to reintegrate PoK, then the Army will accordingly follow the direction. While addressing the Army's annual news briefing, Naravane stated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) can be part of India as stated by the political leadership.

"There is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action," the COAS said.

