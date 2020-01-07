Ramdas Athawale's RPI To Contest Delhi Assembly Polls In Alliance With BJP

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, President of the Republican Party of India (RPI), Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that the party will contest the elections in alliance with BJP and look to win at least 2-3 seats. Athawale also remarked that if the coalition between the RPI and the BJP does not happen, then the party will contest on 6 odd seats and would extend support to the saffron party.

Assembly elections in Delhi

The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the polling dates for the Delhi Assembly election. While the voting will take place on February 8, the results will be declared on February 11.

In the previous election, Kejriwal-led AAP secured a whopping 67 out of 70 seats as against the BJP which bagged only 3 seats. This time, poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC has joined forces with the AAP. BJP is yet to declare its Chief Ministerial candidate.

Javadekar slams AAP

Slamming the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Admi Party's Delhi Government, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar stated that AAP's days are over and the people of Delhi have made up their mind to bring BJP to power in the state.

"The people of Delhi have fully made up their mind to bring BJP to power. A triple engine government will now be formed in Delhi. The roadblocks in progress will now end and there will be a path to development," he said.

Dy CM Sisodia confident of victory

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Tuesday expressed confidence in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Delhi polls saying that the people will vote for the work that the government has done in its tenure and there is no competition the party.

Commending the Chief Minister, Sisodia said that Kejriwal is the first chief minister who works on the real issues of the people at the local level. People will vote because CM Kejriwal works for health and medical care, roads and infrastructure, tourism and pilgrimage, electricity, water etc. No one can compete against the AAP government's efforts, Manish Sisodia asserted.

