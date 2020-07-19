Ramp Up Rapid-antigen COVID Testing, Increase Ambulances In Districts: UP CM To Officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said people who have shown suspected symptoms of Coronavirus during house-to-house screenings should be tested using the rapid-antigen method. He asked doctors to study the case history of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and directed the officials to increase the number of ambulances in all districts.

'Once the infection is confirmed...'

At the Unlock review meeting at his residence, the Chief Minister said, "People who are found to be having suspected symptoms of COVID-19 during house-to-house medical screenings should be subjected to rapid-antigen testing. Once the infection is confirmed, they will be admitted to COVID hospitals." CM Yogi also directed them to increase testing in the state through the rapid-antigen method.

Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that such people are being tested using both the rapid-antigen or the RT-PCR methods. "Integrated Command and Control Centres should be established in every district, and through this, monitoring of the operation of ambulances, medical screening, survey work and various other activities pertaining to the prevention of COVID-19, will be done," CM said, according to an official release.

'Necessary to exercise caution & stay alert'

He also directed officials to ensure contact tracing is done in an organised manner. "Till now no effective medicine or vaccine has been developed, hence to prevent the infection from spreading, it is necessary to exercise caution and stay alert. People should be told that they should not leave their houses until it becomes very much necessary. If one person is moving out, then he or she should wear a mask and adhere to social distancing," he said.

READ | Kanpur encounter: Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to slain cops, UP DGP smells conspiracy

He also said that the two-day special cleanliness and sanitisation campaign should be effectively implemented in the state on Saturday and Sunday. Chief Minister Adityanath said that spraying of anti-larva chemicals and fogging should be done during the drive to prevent vector-borne diseases. Testing of purity of drinking water and cleaning of water tanks should be accorded special care, Adityanath said.

READ | UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls for concerted strategy for combating COVID-19, communicable diseases

1,986 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours. According to officials, the total active cases in the state now stand at 17,264. A total of 28,664 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease, and the death toll stands at 1,108.

READ | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath observes guru purnima

READ | Sona Mohapatra praises Yogi Adityanath, says she doesn't care about friends' 'woke-ness'

(With agency inputs)