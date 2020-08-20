Rape-accused Nithyananda To Launch 'Hindu Reserve Bank' In His Country Kailasa

In a massive development, fugitive rape-accused self-styled Godman Nithyananda announced the launch of ‘Hindu Investment and Reserve Bank'. Releasing a video on Wednesday, Nithyananda said that he will launch the 'Reserve Bank' of Kailasa as the central bank of his self-proclaimed nation on Ganesh Chaturthi.

In the 2:44 minute video, Nithyananda can be heard saying: On Ganesh Chaturthi with the grace of Ganapati, we are going to be revealing all the absolute, complete details of the Reserve Bank of Kailaasa and the currencies. It’s all ready. The whole economic policies, 300-page document, is ready with absolute designing, currency everything, the economic strategy how we are going to be doing, internal currency usage and external world currency exchange has all been done legally."

Nithyananda and his nation Kailaasa

Founder of Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam, this self-styled Godman was accused of raping a US-based disciple over a five-year period and charges were framed by a Karnataka trial court in June 2018. In March 2010, an intimate video of him with a Tamil Nadu-based actress surfaced. Nithyananda had fled the country despite being in possession of an expired passport, possibly via Nepal, and by using a fake Venezuelan passport. Nithyananda faces multiple charges being tried in several courts in India and was out on bail. He has skipped 43 summons over the last one year.

The website of this purported nation explains, ‘Kailaasa is an apolitical Nation whose vision is enlightened living on all humanity. Towards this goal, it is dedicated to the preservation, restoration and revival of an enlightened culture and civilization based on authentic Hinduism that was once practiced freely in over 56 nations across the continent from Afghanistan, India, Nepal, Burma, Sri Lanka, all the way to Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia, but is now facing extinction due to persecution over a millennium’.

Two versions of the passport for ‘Kailaasa’ have been finalised on, one a golden colour and the other red. The flag has a maroon background and is burgee shaped with two emblems-one of Nithyananda on a throne and another of a Nandi. Nithyananda has appointed a cabinet to his ‘nation’ and a follower and close aide who goes by the name Ma as the Prime Minister.

The website says Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries. There are 10 departments in the government of Kailaasa including one ‘responsible for the Office’ of His Divine Holiness Bhagwan Sri Nithyananda Paramashivam, the government's international relations, and the Office of Digital Engagement & Social Media. Other departments include home affairs, defense, commerce, and education.

(image from nithayananda.org)