Ratan Tata Debunks Fake News; Urges People To Verify Sources Before Circulating

Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group Ratan Tata debunked the fake news which claimed that Ratan Tata has issued a short message for business professionals. According to sources, the article said that Tata has given a message for the business people. The article has attributed Tata as saying, "2020 is the year to stay only to stay alive. This isn't the year to think about profits and loss."

Taking to Twitter, Ratan Tata stated that he will endeavour to call out fake news whenever he can and urged for verification of news.

I’m afraid this too, has not been said by me. I will endeavour to call out fake news whenever I can, but would encourage you to always verify news sources. My picture alongside a quote does not guarantee me having said it, a problem that many people face. pic.twitter.com/pk0S75FxPA — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) May 3, 2020

This was the second time in the last three weeks when the 82-year-old had to come forth and dismiss fake news linked to him. Earlier, a news piece doing rounds on social media and WhatsApp claimed to have been authored by Ratan Tata himself, speaks about the role of motivation and the impact of the same on the economy of the country amid the COVID-19 crisis. Taking to Twitter, Ratan Tata debunked the fake news and stated that any communication from his end would be done so only through his official channels. Further, he urged the people to remain safe and asked them to verify media circulated on social media platforms.