Ratan Tata Expresses Confidence In Entrepreneurs Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata expressed his confidence in creativity and far-sightedness of entrepreneurs to overcome the challenges of COVID-19 crisis. In a note shared on Instagram, the business tycoon said that he won’t downplay the ongoing challenges but emphasised that his confidence in entrepreneurs remains high.

“In past difficult times, entrepreneurs have displayed far sightedness and creativity that could not have been believed to exist,” wrote Tata. “These became the flagpoles of innovation and new technology today,” he added.

The 82-year-old industrialist hoped that the current crisis will make entrepreneurs find another way to build a product, run a company, run operations in a better way. Tata said that the ongoing crisis will force them to “adapt and create” and they will find ways to enable new or modified enterprises that would be the benchmarks of tomorrow.

“It can all start on a clean sheet of paper that looks at ways of doing things that were never thought of before. This crisis will force entrepreneurs to adapt and create,” he wrote.

The Instagram post has received more than 770,000 likes so far and netizens are praising the business leader for expressing his confidence in entrepreneurs. “Sir, you're the true ambassador of Class and perseverance!” commented a user. “Adapting and then finding new possibilities at this time is most important,” replied another one.

Post-retirement life

In a recent social media posts by Humans of Bombay, Tata opened up about his life after retirement and about his vision that went beyond just managing the TATA group of companies. Tata said that his focus was on creating something that was 'bigger than all of us'. While giving the example of Jamshedpur, he said, “With Jamshedpur for instance, we realised that while our workers were thriving, the surrounding villages were still suffering. It became our goal to uplift their quality of life as well”.

