'Enjoying': Ratan Tata Opens Up About His Life Post Retirement

Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Ratan Tata recently opened about his compassionate nature towards his company and employees and how he is 'enjoying' life post-retirement. In a recent exclusive post by Humans of Bombay, Tata opened up about his life after retirement and also about his vision that went beyond just managing the TATA group of companies. He further also described how he tried to change the landscape of Jamshedpur, which was the place where the first industry of the TATA group was housed.

Tata said that his focus was on creating something that was 'bigger than all of us'. While giving the example of Jamshedpur, he said, “With Jamshedpur for instance, we realised that while our workers were thriving, the surrounding villages were still suffering. It became our goal to uplift their quality of life as well”. He further went on to talk about how retirement isn't about playing golf or lying on a beach, reading whilst sipping on a cocktail.

He said, “In fact, never before has the urge to do more, been greater. From affordable cancer treatment to looking into making the lives in rural India easier. I’m looking forward to this chapter of making it happen at the Tata Trusts. I’m trying to enjoy myself to be honest. I’m spending time with friends - old and new, across all age groups, who I’m constantly learning from”.

'Doing the right thing'

The chairman emeritus of the TATA group further advised the next generation. Tata said that the one thing that remains unchanged is the desire to the right thing. “So I’ll say this, leave the advice aside and do what is the right thing, even if it isn’t the easiest thing to do. When you look back at your life, that’s what’s going to matter the most. Doing the right thing”.

Ratan Tata also revealed that he was about to get married around 3-4 times in his life. But never could do so because he always backed off in fear or for one reason or another. In the same context, he also said that it wasn’t a bad thing what he did. He ended the conversation by saying that it may have been more complex had the marriage taken place.

