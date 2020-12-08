Ratan Tata Pledging Rs500 Cr To Communities Amid COVID Is Most Retweeted Tweet In Business

Earlier this year, Indian business tycoon Ratan Tata announced that TATA Trusts would contribute a sum of Rs 500 crores to aid the needy amid the coronavirus pandemic. “The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time,” the 82-year-old wrote in a Twitter post.

In the tweet made on March 28 this year, Ratan Tata pledged the amount as a part of the company’s efforts to protect and empower communities affected by the pandemic. He announced that the funds would be used to provide PPE kits, Testing kits, Respiratory kits as well as setting up modular treatment facilities for the infected patients. The initiative was widely appreciated and served as a reminder to every Indian to stay united in the fight against COVID-19.

The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time. pic.twitter.com/y6jzHxUafM — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) March 28, 2020

While it marked one of the most generous contributions made by a private conglomerate, it is also the most retweeted post in 2020 in India across the Business category, according to Twitter India report. As of December 8, it has been retweeted a total of 67.4 thousand times. It has also garnered over 209.4 thousand likes while over 14.9 thousand people commented on the post.

Read:Tata Power Gets Letter Of Intent For 2 Odisha Discoms

Read: Ratan Tata Shares The Story Behind His Dog’s Name 'Goa'; Read It Here

Other trending posts, hashtags

Meanwhile, Twitter announced that Dhoni's post expressing appreciation for PM Modi's letter was the most retweeted post of 2020 in India across the sports category. The post shared on August 20, garnered more than 73,000 retweets and over 4,800 quote tweets and hence became the most retweeted post by an Indian athlete in 2020.

Another cricketer that grabbed a place in Twitter's list of most popular tweets in 2020 is the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The Delhi-born cricketer's post announcing his wife Anushka Sharma's pregnancy became the most liked tweet in India this year as it garnered more than 6,43,000 likes. Anushka Sharma's post celebrating the same news was also in the top 5 most Liked Tweets of the year.

Read: MS Dhoni's Appreciation Post For PM Modi's Letter Is The Most Retweeted Tweet Of 2020

Read: Tata Power Gets Letter Of Intent For 2 Odisha Discoms