MS Dhoni's Appreciation Post For PM Modi's Letter Is The Most Retweeted Tweet Of 2020

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni announcing his retirement from international cricket earlier this year was easily one of the most heartbreaking things to happen in 2020. Dhoni announced his exit from the global stage on August 15 and wishes for the 2011-World Cup-winning captain started to pour in from all over the world. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Indian cricketer for the immense contributions he made through his international career spanning more than 15 years and impacting billions of lives worldwide.

Read: MS Dhoni Missed By Fans In T20I Series Down Under, Draws Reaction From Virat Kohli Too

Now, Twitter has announced that Dhoni's post expressing appreciation for PM Modi's letter was the most retweeted post of 2020 in India across the sports category. The post shared on August 20, garnered more than 73,000 retweets and over 4,800 quote tweets and hence became the most retweeted post by an Indian athlete in 2020.

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

Read: Justin Langer Likens Hardik Pandya To MS Dhoni In Finishing Games

Other trending posts, hashtags

Meanwhile, another cricketer that grabbed a place in Twitter's list of most popular tweets in 2020 is the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The Delhi-born cricketer's post announcing his wife Anushka Sharma's pregnancy became the most liked tweet in India this year as it garnered more than 6,43,000 likes. Anushka Sharma's post celebrating the same news was also in the top 5 most Liked Tweets of the year.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Read: Matthew Wade's Failed Attempt To Pull Off An MS Dhoni Style Stumping Leaves Fans In Splits

Tamil actor Vijay's selfie with his fans from February 2020 is the most retweeted post across all categories this year. Other posts that featured in Twitter's list of most popular tweets of 2020 are Amitabh Bachchan's COVID-19 diagnosis announcement, which became the most quoted tweet this year. Some of the most tweeted hashtags of 2020 were #IPL2020, #TeamIndia, #DilBechara, #SooraraiPottru, and #Binod.

Read: Ravindra Jadeja Credits MS Dhoni For Fighting 50 In 3rd ODI Vs AUS, Says Watched & Learnt

