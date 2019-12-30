The Debate
The Debate
Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan Meet Cardinal After FIRs, Say 'to Err Is Human'

General News

Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan met Cardinal Oswald Gracias and offered their apology after two FIRs were registered against them for their comments on a show

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Raveena Tandon

After multiple cases were registered against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, and Bharti Singh for their comments on a show, Raveena and Farah met Cardinal Oswald Gracias to offer their apology. The Main Hoon Na director thanked the Cardinal for accepting their apology and the putting the ‘unfortunate matter’ to rest. She added that ‘to err is human, to forgive divine.’ 

Here are the posts

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Farah shared a photograph where she and Raveena are posing with Cardinal Oswald Gracias.  

Both Raveena and Farah had apologised after multiple FIRs were registered against them and Bharti Singh in Punjab for mocking the word ‘Hallelujah’ on the Farah-hosted Backbenchers. The word means ‘Praise the Lord’ and holds significance in Christian prayers. 

Two separate cases were registered by Punjab Police, one in Ajnala and the other in Ferozepur. Even peaceful protests against the trio were held in various parts of the state. Sonu Jafar, president of the Christian Front of Ajnala Block, while filing his complaint had alleged that the celebrities had "the religious sentiments of Christians have been hurt". 

Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka also protested and said that such channels should be banned. A FIR was also registered on his complaint. As per reports, another FIR was filed in Maharashtra's Beed.

Farah had earlier apologised, “I’m extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, n it would never be my intention 2disrespect any. On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise.” (sic) 

Raveena had tweeted the video and issued about an explanation earlier.

Published:
