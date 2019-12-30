Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan Meet Cardinal After FIRs, Say 'to Err Is Human'

After multiple cases were registered against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, and Bharti Singh for their comments on a show, Raveena and Farah met Cardinal Oswald Gracias to offer their apology. The Main Hoon Na director thanked the Cardinal for accepting their apology and the putting the ‘unfortunate matter’ to rest. She added that ‘to err is human, to forgive divine.’

READ: Raveena Tandon Reacts After Being Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments, Tweets Video

Here are the posts

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Farah shared a photograph where she and Raveena are posing with Cardinal Oswald Gracias.

To Err is human.. to Forgive Divine.. Thank you YOUR EMINENCE CARDINAL OSWALD GRACIOUS for meeting us n accepting our heartfelt apologies and putting this unfortunate matter to rest. Frm all of us thank you also @allwynsaldanha for making this happen. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/bkC8AIDZ2V — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) December 30, 2019

Blessed to get blessings from YOUR EMININCE CARDINAL OSWALD GRACIOUS.. whatever the circumstances , was fortunate to meet such a kind and pure soul. pic.twitter.com/kj6J731X7M — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) December 30, 2019

READ: Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, And Bharti Singh Booked For ‘hurting Religious Sentiments’

Both Raveena and Farah had apologised after multiple FIRs were registered against them and Bharti Singh in Punjab for mocking the word ‘Hallelujah’ on the Farah-hosted Backbenchers. The word means ‘Praise the Lord’ and holds significance in Christian prayers.

Two separate cases were registered by Punjab Police, one in Ajnala and the other in Ferozepur. Even peaceful protests against the trio were held in various parts of the state. Sonu Jafar, president of the Christian Front of Ajnala Block, while filing his complaint had alleged that the celebrities had "the religious sentiments of Christians have been hurt".

Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka also protested and said that such channels should be banned. A FIR was also registered on his complaint. As per reports, another FIR was filed in Maharashtra's Beed.

Farah had earlier apologised, “I’m extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, n it would never be my intention 2disrespect any. On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise.” (sic)

READ: Christian Community Stages Protest In Jammu Against Raveena Tandon, 2 Others

Raveena had tweeted the video and issued about an explanation earlier.

Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt. https://t.co/tT2IONqdKI — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 26, 2019

READ: Cong Leader Verka Filed FIR Against Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon, And Bharti Singh