Raveena Tandon Reacts After Being Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments, Tweets Video

Raveena Tandon cleared the air after she, along with Farah Khan and Bharti Singh, was booked for hurting religious sentiments. Sharing a video of the show where the alleged comments were made, the actor stated that she did not utter even a word that can be interpreted as an ‘insult’ to any religion. The Mohra star, however, said that if they had unintentionally offended anyone, she offered her ‘sincerest apologies.’

READ: Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh And Farah Khan Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Raveena Tandon wrote, “Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt.”

READ:Kuldeep Sengar Convicted In Unnao Case: Raveena Tandon, Swara Bhasker, Others React

In the video from the show Backbenchers, host Farah Khan makes Raveena and Bharti write the word ‘Hallelujah.’ While Raveena writes it correctly, Bharti writes it as ‘Heleluya’. Bharti then calls it ‘Hille luya’ while she and Raveena both move their bodies to depict it. Bharti then says that’s how it was written in Punjab. When asked what the word meant, Bharti said it was an expletive. She also stated that it was something newly married couples could use, for example, the husband could use to call his wife. She also said the three of them would go home and do ‘Heleluya.’ While that was till the time she did not know the meaning, when Farah told her that it was a word from the Bible that meant ‘Praise the Lord’, Farah and Bharti then said that ‘Pati parmeshwar hota hai’ (Husband is God) to repeat their previous expression and gesture and laugh.

Here’s the post

Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt. https://t.co/tT2IONqdKI — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 26, 2019

READ:Raveena Tandon: Political Will, Fast Track Courts Needed To Curb Rapes

As reported by PTI, an FIR was registered against the trio by the Amritsar Police at Ajnala police station. Sonu Jafar, president of the Christian Front of Ajnala Block, had complained to the police with a footage of the episode that was telecast on Christmas Eve. The complainant had alleged that "the religious sentiments of Christians have been hurt".

READ:Raveena Tandon Shares Salman Khan's Throwback Pic, Calls Him 'best Ever With Kids'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.