Ravi Shastri Out Of The Blocks Like A Tracer Bullet To Respond To PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

Ravi Shastri came forward to laud PM Narendra Modi after he had addressed the nation on the novel coronavirus pandemic. During his address, the Prime Minister advised the nation to take proper precautions to avoid getting infected from COVID-19 and advised people to stay home for a few weeks. In his speech, Modi also requested the citizens of India to observe a 'Janta Curfew' this Sunday i.e. March 22, 2020.

READ: PM Modi issues 'Janta Curfew' call for Sunday from 7 AM till 9 PM amid COVID-19 outbreak

'Let's join hands': Ravi Shastri

Taking to the microblogging site, the head coach of the Indian cricket team urged one and all to join hands with the Prime Minister and observe Janta Curfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm IST. The former all-rounder also added that everyone should exhibit utmost restraint as the nation fights the deadly coronavirus. Meanwhile, Shastri also shared an image of the Do's and Don'ts to tackle COVID-19.

Let’s join hands with our PM @narendramodi and observe #JantaCurfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm IST. We need to exhibit utmost restraint as a nation #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/81ZhyOFZng — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 19, 2020

Watch PM Narendra Modi address on COVID-19 here:

READ: PM Modi shares health mantra with nation, advises citizens to take precautions

What is Janta Curfew?

Janta Curfew was one of the most important announcements in the PM's address. Terming it as a curfew for the people and of the people, the PM stated that it will be observed on Sunday, March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services were requested not to step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm. Furthermore, PM Modi called upon the citizens to show gratitude to those serving the nation such as doctors, etc. at 5 pm on March 22.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janta Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

He added, "With the Janta Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state government's to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew."

READ: These are PM Modi's 9 appeals in his address to the nation on the Coronavirus

Watch PM Modi's Full Speech as he urges nation to join fight against Coronavirus outbreak