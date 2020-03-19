PM Modi Issues 'Janta Curfew' Call For Sunday From 7 AM Till 9 PM Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

In his much-anticipated address to the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 while the Janta Curfew is implemented and avoid going out unless extremely important. PM Modi added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Janta Curfew on March 22

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

#BREAKING | PM Modi issues #JantaCurfew call for Sunday from 7 AM till 9 AM; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/Vo54Yktl6T — Republic (@republic) March 19, 2020

Furthermore, he added, "With the Janata Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state government's to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew."

READ | MASSIVE: Modi Government Announces Stringent Measures To Combat Coronavirus; List Here

Home Ministry announces stringent measure to combat COVID-19

In a massive development on Thursday, the government of India announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. For instance, international flights shall not be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week. Moreover, the Centre has directed the state governments to advise the people below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to remain at home. The state governments have also been instructed to enforce work from home for private-sector employees barring for those working in emergency or essential services.

READ | Coronavirus: Anti-CAA Protest Organiser In Delhi Tested For Virus; Kept In Isolation Ward

Meanwhile, the Railways and airlines have been asked to suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients and divyang category. To minimize crowding, all Group B and C central government employees will attend office on alternate weeks besides the introduction of staggered timings for all employees.

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: Global Death Toll Surpasses 9,300, Total Cases At 227,761

READ | NCPCR Demands Action On Complaint About Children At Shaheen Bagh Stir Amid COVID-19 Crisis